Accused in Brampton homicide gunned down man with small calibre rifle, police allege

Police have arrested a 23-year-old Toronto man in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man in Brampton last weekend.

On Saturday morning at about 4:10 a.m., police were called to a loading dock area at a shopping plaza near Brickyard Way and Quarry Edge Drive in Brampton for reports of a deceased man found nearby.

They arrived to find a 45-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He has not yet been identified.

Sometime later, Peel Regional Police and Toronto Police arrested a man they identified as Carlton Brown, near Broadview and Browning avenues in Toronto.

A search of Brown’s home allegedly yielded two rifles, including a loaded semi-automatic .22 LR calibre rifle investigators believe was used in the homicide.

He was charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Brown first appeared in court for a bail hearing on Sunday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205.