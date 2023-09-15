Accused in Chinatown stabbing makes court appearance Friday

The man accused in the triple-stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend made a court appearance Friday morning in Vancouver.

Blair Donnelly, 64, faces three charges of aggravated assault after allegedly attacking three strangers at the Light Up Chinatown! festival on Sunday, Sept. 10.

A couple in their 60s and a woman in her 20s suffered injuries and were later released from hospital. Vancouver police have said the attack appeared random.

Donnelly appeared briefly via video link from the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam for his bail hearing.

He remains in the psychiatric facility while awaiting his next appearance, which has been scheduled for Sept. 27.

Donnelly was believed to be out on a day pass from the psychiatric hospital, which has prompted Premier David Eby to appoint an independent investigator to seek answers as to why he was able to be out without supervision.

Additional details about Donnelly's past are subject to a publication ban.