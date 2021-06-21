Accused in London, Ont. vehicle attack set to appear in court Monday

The man accused of targeting Muslims in a deadly vehicle attack in London, Ont. is set to appear in court Monday morning one week after his charges were upgraded to include terrorism.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, is facing four counts of first-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder in the attack that left four members of the Afzaal family dead and a young boy injured.

At his last court appearance on June, 14, Veltman learned that his charges would be updated to include terrorism under section 82 of the Criminal Code.

Federal and provincial Crown Attorneys informed the court that they had received consent to pursue terrorism proceedings in relation to the June 6, attack.

At last week’s appearance Veltman still did not have legal counsel and the case was put over until Monday morning.

A publication ban has been placed on the proceedings.

Veltman is expected to appear via video from Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC) during morning proceedings sometime after 9:15 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as 46-year-old Salman Afzaal, his 44-year-old wife Madiha, their 15-year-old daughter Yumnah and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal.

Meanwhile the couple’s nine-year-old son Fayez Afzaal has been recovering from serious injuries sustained in the attack.

He was released from hospital early last week to continue his recovery from home.

Fundraising efforts have raised millions in funds for the young man.

Police have alleged that the attack on the evening of June 6, was a planned and premeditated act against Muslims.

The family had been out for an evening walk along Hyde Park Road at South Carriage Road when they were hit by a driver in a black pickup.

None of the charges have been proven in court.