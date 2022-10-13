Accused in North Perth sexual assault used fake online identity to meet victim: police

Police have arrested a 27-year-old from Listowel who is alleged to have sexually assaulted a minor in North Perth.

In a media release, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were called to a North Perth home for a report of sexual assault just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said their investigation determined the accused met the victim online using a fake identity.

The Listowel 27-year-old is now charged with: