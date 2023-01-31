Accused in Saskatoon's first homicide appears in court

Saskatoon’s first homicide victim of 2023 has been identified in court documents as 35-year-old Steffen Pohl.

On Jan. 30, police were called to a home in the 1200 block of Idylwyld Drive North for a report of a death.

Officers found a man dead inside the house, and called the death “suspicious.”

Nader Afzal Butter is charged with second-degree murder in Pohl’s death.

Butter was taken into custody on Monday, along with a 28-year-old man.

The 44-year-old accused, wearing a white jumpsuit and shaved head, made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

Butter nodded and said he understood the second-degree murder charge when it was read before him at Saskatoon Provincial Court.

Police vehicles continue to surround the area, where Pohl’s body was found.

Police have taped off the area from Manchester Brew Pub up to the house.