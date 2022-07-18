Accused in sexual interference investigation charged a second time

A London man charged earlier this month as part of a sexual interference investigation has been arrested again, according to police.

On Saturday, 55-year-old Bradley William Turner allegedly attended the workplace of one of the young women from a previous incident.

Police were contacted, the accused was arrested and charged with fail to comply with release order.

As CTV News reported on July 8, just after midnight on June 24, police say a girl requested a pick-up from a ride-share service in the north end of the city.

Five teenaged girls were picked up by a man and while on the way to the address they requested to be dropped off at, police say the man engaged in conversation with the girls, offering money in exchange for sexual services.

The girls were dropped off, and the following day, police say the driver of the vehicle contacted two of the girls via telephone, offering money in exchange for sexual services.

On June 28 police were contacted and started the investigation, arresting a suspect on July 5.

The alleged victims were not physically injured.

London police Cst. Sandasha Bough told CTV News London police believe there could be more victims out there.

“If anyone happened to come into contact with this individual — if they believe that they were a victim in relation to a similar incident — please contact us,” she said.