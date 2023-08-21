Accused killer of Misha Pavelick still without lawyer following third Regina youth court appearance

The 34-year-old man accused of killing Misha Pavelick when he was 17 in May of 2006 still hasn’t obtained a lawyer following his third court appearance on Monday.

The suspect asked a judge in Regina youth court to have the case adjourned until October, allowing him more time to obtain legal counsel.

Instead, the case was adjourned until Sept. 14.

The stabbing incident that left 19-year-old Pavelick dead took place at high school graduation party held at an abandoned campground near Regina Beach – which is located about 55 kilometres northwest of Regina.

The case was under investigation for 17 years before RCMP announced in June that they had arrested a suspect and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police are continuing to ask anyone with information to contact them.

Pavelick’s accused killer is currently not in police custody.

-- With files from Hallee Mandryk.