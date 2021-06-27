Accused man for targeting Muslims in a deadly vehicle attack to return to court in London, Ont. Monday

The man charged, accused of targeting Muslims in a deadly vehicle attack in London is set to make another appearance in court on Monday.

Nathaniel Veltman faces four first-degree murder charges and one attempted murder charge in the attack that left four members of the Afzaal family dead and leaving a young boy injured.

The 20-year-old is also facing terrorism charges.

Veltman's case was put over one week on June 21, as he was in the process of retaining a lawyer.