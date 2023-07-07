Accused member of Loners biker gang charged with drug trafficking

An Ottawa man is facing drug trafficking charges connected to an infamous motorcycle club.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday that suspected cocaine, cash, and items "consistent with drug trafficking" were seized from a home in North Augusta, Ont., south of Ottawa, on Wednesday.

Eric St. Louis, 34, of Ottawa, and Jessica Rose, 31, of Augusta Township are jointly charged with possession of drugs for the purposes of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

None of the charges has been proven in court.

Police said among the items seized were two Loners Motorcycle Club vests, including one with ballistic panels, Loners MC jewelry, an unspecified vehicle, suspected cocaine and $11,000 in cash.

Police have identified St. Louis as a member of the Loners Motorcycle Club, an Ontario-based club that has chapters worldwide, including in eastern Ontario. Members have had previous run-ins with the law, including the seizure of guns, drugs, and club paraphernalia in Ottawa in 2022.

OPP said St. Louis was out on bail for previous weapons-related charges when he was arrested. He remains in custody with a court date to be determined. Rose is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on Aug. 11, 2023.