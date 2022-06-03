Accusing mayor of lying, B.C. city council reveals details on cause of censure

A British Columbia city council is revealing more information about what the mayor is alleged to have done, to prompt her censure, accusing her of lying publicly about why she was reprimanded.

The City of Langley council issued a news release earlier this week, saying it was responding to Mayor Val van den Broek's "disappointing" public statements.

The motion was part of a public council meeting, but until van den Broek made allegedly "false statements" about what prompted her censure and sanctions, council was tight-lipped about the complaint that prompted the investigation.

At the time, it said only that the mayor had been kicked off some committees and councils until a new municipal government is elected in the fall because of "conduct unbecoming," and made vague references to the policies this conduct fell under.

According to council, the mayor accused it of voting to keep the investigation report confidential.

Council said this is untrue. These investigations are confidential to encourage people to come forward about their concerns and to co-operate, it said. They also contain "highly sensitive and personal information."

Council said it was "regrettable" that the mayor called into question the city's finances when speaking about the reprimand, saying that the motion was "not related in any way" to the city's spending.

It did agree with a statement from the mayor that all city employees should be able to work in a safe environment, and said it too wants to make the city a better place.

The back-and-forth between mayor and councillors followed a censure and sanction on May 10. At that time, council said an investigation into serious allegations had determined the mayor had breached the city's Respectful Workplace Policy.

The policy "prohibits all forms of bullying, harassment, intimidation and descrimination," council said. Any allegations of such behaviour must be investigated under this policy.

Some complaint or complaints prompted an investigation by a third-party investigator with experience in workplace law, at the end of which it was determined that the mayor's behaviour "amounted to bullying and harassment."

Her actions, council said, were not only against the city's own policy, but also those of the Workers Compensation Act and the Occupational Health and Safety Guidelines.

"In particular, following the investigation, council concluded that the mayor misused her power as mayor to target, intimidate and threaten and employee of the city, including by making unjustified and false statements about the employee," council said.

The council said its next steps – the censure and sanctions – were to minimize the risk of further bullying and harassment of that employee, in addition to reprimanding van den Broek.

The mayor's appointment to the Fraser Health Municipal Advisory Council has been revoked, as well as to the Healthier Community Partnerships, Langley Christmas Bureau and Langley Christmas Wish Breakfast.

Van den Broek has also been removed from the Langley Immigration Partnership and the Youth Advisory Committee.