ACM Awards, Amazon aim to give new flow to awards shows
Host Dolly Parton, classic country royalty, is about the only traditional thing about Monday night's Academy of Country Music Awards, a show that seeks a new flow in nearly every way.
Roads closed, home destroyed in Elgin Avenue fireA Sunday night fire on Elgin Avenue has forced road closures in Winnipeg’s West Alexander area.
Queen meets Trudeau in first in-person meeting since catching COVID-19Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
GoodLife Fitness lays off 480 fitness instructors, citing COVID-19 restrictionsGoodLife Fitness has let go of nearly 500 employees across Canada due to COVID-19 restrictions cutting down on business, according to a statement from the company.
'Running late for work': Innisfil man accused of stunt driving on Hwy 400An Innisfil man is accused of stunt driving on Highway 400 Monday morning.
Roaring Game Returns: Brier is back in all of its traditional gloryWith every mediocre showing at a major international curling event, the debate is renewed. What should Curling Canada do to ensure the Maple Leaf is on top of the podium?
Vermilion Energy reports $344.6M Q4 profit, announces quarterly dividendVermilion Energy Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $344.6 million compared with a loss of $57.7 million a year earlier, helped by higher oil and natural gas prices.
Ottawa weather: Mix of snow and ice pellets, mild temperatures on MondayEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of snow mixed with ice pellets beginning before noon. The temperature will hover around 0 C all day.
Live updates: Macron critical of Russia's corridor offersA senior Ukrainian official on Monday rejected a Russian proposal to evacuate civilians from besieged Ukraine to Russia and Belarus.
Winnipeg warehouse destroyed in industrial area fireA fire in Winnipeg’s Chevrier neighbourhood on Sunday has left a warehouse destroyed.