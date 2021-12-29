'Act as though COVID is everywhere': Dr. Summers ahead of New Year's gatherings

With the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reporting its highest daily number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, the region's top doctor is urging caution ahead of New Year's Eve gatherings.

"Any public gathering or any social gathering of any type, the chances that someone there may have COVID are are high," says Dr. Alex Summers, the acting medical officer of health for the MLHU. "There's that much COVID-19 transmitting in our community right now."

The health unit reported 378 cases Wednesday, pushing the total number of lab-confirmed active cases in the region to 2,542.

Recognizing people are planning to get together to ring in 2022, Summers wants people to act as though "COVID-19 is everywhere."

"Our guidance remains to limit your social gatherings and if you are having them, have them small and outdoors, if you can," says Summers.

"There's still ways that we can have outdoor gatherings potentially. The key thing again, is to limit the number and the size of those gatherings."

CTV News London hit the street in St. Thomas, Ont. to ask residents what they have done to limit exposure during family gatherings during the holidays.

"We were planning on having 18 people, but cut that back," says Elliot Fryer. "We'll keep it a small group on New Year's Eve with maybe five people, the same thing we did at Christmas."

Ted Williamson and his wife say they "are worried about COVID."

"We had a small family get-together at Christmas of seven, and on New Year's it will be just two," says Williamson."We'll get together and watch the football game and that's about it."

Angela Baker was walking with her father Russ Baker, and said they "kept it small."

"There was seven of us, we weren't out in large numbers," says Baker. "My parents had their boosters, and I have two shots."

We spoke to some others who said they used the rapid antigen tests that were sent home with school children to ensure there were no positive cases of COVID-19 before getting together.

Summers says for those without access to the tests, monitoring for symptoms is key.

"If you have symptoms, whether you can get a test or not, treat it as though it is COVID," says Summers.

"Even if it isn't COVID, it's another respiratory illness that you also don't want to give to others. Assuming that you don't have symptoms, you need to act as though COVID is transmitting readily, and that's why we're asking people to limit their close indoor contacts as much as possible. If you do develop symptoms, that's where you need to limit your close contacts completely."