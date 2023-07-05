Act of vandalism briefly closes Huron County hospital
A statement from the Wingham and District Hospital has revealed the emergency department had to close early Wednesday evening due to “an act of vandalism”.
The emergency department was closed for several hours “in order to allow time to support the staff, cleanup the department and undertake temporary repairs.”
However, staff have cleaned up and temporarily repaired the facilities.
A statement from the hospital wrote, “We can safely care for patients”, and the emergency department reopened at 10 p.m.
Hospital officials have told CTV News that a patient threw a chair through windows and doors at the hospital, which prompted the closure. Several OPP officers arrived on scene around 6:30 p.m., but the scene has since been cleared.
CTV News has reached out to Huron OPP to confirm these events, but had not received a response by the time of this article’s publication.
-
A disease that destroys majestic old trees has been found in SaskatoonThe City of Saskatoon says its parks department has detected Dutch elm disease in two different neighbourhoods.
-
Suspect headbutted store staff during North Bay robbery, police sayA robbery turned violent in North Bay this week when a robbery suspect attacked a store employee.
-
ChatGPT describes 20 Vancouver neighbourhoods, sparking mixed reactionsWhen put to the test, artificial intelligence can summarize the neighbourhoods of Vancouver with accuracy—and a little sass.
-
OPP officers rescue baby accidentally locked in car during extreme heatOfficers were called to rescue a baby locked in a car in Wasaga Beach during the heat wave earlier this week.
-
U.S. trade envoy urges Canada to abandon plans for digital taxAmerica's trade envoy is urging her Canadian counterpart to abandon plans for a digital services tax and to allow U.S. home shopping north of the border.
-
Lethbridge launches drinking water stations to help beat the heatFour new drinking water stations have opened as part of a pilot project by the City of Lethbridge to help keep residents hydrated.
-
Nearly 100 surgeries deferred at Cambridge hospital after mechanical failureCambridge Memorial Hospital (CMH) was forced to cancel nearly 100 surgeries this week after an unexpected mechanical failure.
-
Knife-wielding man arrested after threatening patrons at New Westminster restaurant: policeA man has been arrested after allegedly threatening patrons with a knife inside a New Westminster restaurant over the weekend.
-
Alleged impaired driver charged with being four times over legal limit for alcoholChatham-Kent police say a Wallaceburg man was caught driving with four times more than the legal limit of alcohol in his body.