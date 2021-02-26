There remains less than 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Middlesex-London as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 11 new cases on Friday.

There were no new deaths reported from the MLHU on a day when the province saw 28 deaths recorded.

On Thursday the region dipped below the milestone of 100 active cases, and on Friday that number fell slightly to 91.

To date there have been 6,143 total cases with, 5,871 recoveries, and 181 deaths.

The health unit continues to have five outbreaks listed as active at long-term care and retirement facilities.

There are two active cases with area schools, both of which are at Northbrae Public School.

While numbers have remained relatively low in Elgin-Oxford, an outbreak at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. has seen several cases this week.

As of Thursday there were 18 cases reported from the college.

Those are just the cases identified since Feb. 22, and it remains unclear if there were any cases previous to that date.

In Ontario there were more than 1,200 new cases reported on Friday with 28 deaths.

It is the fourth day in a row that the province has seen an increase in cases.

Here are the cases by region: