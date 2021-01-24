COVID-19 trends in Ottawa continue to show improvement following a lower case count on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 76 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19, a lower figure than the 92 new cases reported on Saturday.

The number of active cases continues to fall, as does the weekly per capita rate.

OPH also reported no new deaths in Ottawa for the first time since Jan. 16. There were 17 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Ottawa from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23.

In all, 419 residents of Ottawa have died since the start of the pandemic.

Ontario health officials are reporting 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, but the gap between the two health authorities is closing.

Figures from OPH and the province often differ due to different data collection times.

OPH's COVID-19 dashboard is reporting a total of 12,929 cases of COVID-19 in the city since the pandemic began. The province's latest update brings its total to 12,928.

There were 2,417 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Sunday. Public Health Ontario also added 50 new deaths provincewide and 2,759 new resolved cases on Sunday.

Since Jan. 16, active cases of COVID-19 have fallen by 27 per cent, the weekly rate of cases per 100,000 residents is down by about 30 per cent and the test positivity rate fell to below 4 per cent.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 61.2 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.2 per cent (Jan. 15 - Jan. 21)

Reproduction number: 0.91 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

As of Jan. 22, 2021

Doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 22,981

Doses received in Ottawa: 25,350

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health says there are 939 people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa right now, down from 988 in Saturday's update.

The number of active cases peaked at a record 1,286 on Jan. 16.

OPH added 125 new resolved cases to its count, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 11,571.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 37 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, one more than on Saturday.

There are six people in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is between 10 and 19 years old, one is in their 40s, eight are in their 50s (one is in the ICU), seven are in their 60s (four are in the ICU), four are in their 70s (one is in the ICU), 10 are in their 80s, and six are 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 48,947 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Saturday and 23,995 tests remain under investigation.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide local testing updates on weekends. In its most recent report on Friday, it said labs performed 6,832 on Jan. 21.

The next update from the taskforce will be released Monday afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (923 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Eight new cases (1,622 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 14 new cases (2,756 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (1,790 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (1,680 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (1,539 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (943 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Nine new cases (585 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Three new cases (653 total cases)

90+ years old: Six new cases (435 total cases)

The ages of three people with COVID-19 are unknown.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais region: 23 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 41 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are eight active community outbreaks. Two are linked to office workplaces, one is linked to a construction workplace, one is linked to a health workplace, one is linked to a manufacturing/industrial workplace, one is linked to a services workplace, one is linked to a restaurant, and one is linked to a warehouse.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services - Home Child Care - 29101 Greenboro Children's Centre Little Acorn Early Learning Centre Montessori by Brightpath Ruddy Family Y Child Care Services à l'enfance Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée – 28627 Wee Watch Nepean – Home Child Care - 29084

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Besserer Place Centre D'Accueil Champlain Colonel By Retirement Home Elisabeth Bruyere Residence Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garden Terrace Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Grace Manor Long-term Care Home Group Home - 28608 Group Home - 29045 Group Home - 29049 Group Home - 29052 Madonna Care Community Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Park Place Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Peter D. Clark long-term care home Richmond Care Home Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29413 Sisters of Charity - Couvent Mont St. Joseph St. Patrick's Home Stirling Park Retirement Community Supported Independent Living - 29100 The Ravines Independent Living Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi Villagia in the Glebe

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).