Waterloo Region Public Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the number of active cases continues to drop.

The latest cases bring the region's total caseload to 9,474. January saw more than two weeks of case increases of 100 or more, but the region's daily case increases have only hit that mark once since Jan. 16.

The region's online dashboard shows that there were another 78 resolved cases on Monday, pushing the number of active cases lower. The 529 active cases are the fewest the region has had since the end of December. The number has steadily declined since Jan. 13, when there were 1,055 active cases in the region.

The death toll also rose by one on Monday. To date, 204 people in Waterloo Region have died from COVID-19.

Public health officials also reported two more hospitalizations, of which there are now 39. Of those, 14 people are getting care in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks dropped by two to 34 on Monday, as well.

Across the province, officials reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases. Provincial officials noted that number included a number of additional cases from Toronto Public Health, which is dealing with a "data catch-up" as it migrates to the provincial tracking system.

Ontario reported 36 more deaths on Monday as well, bringing the death toll to 6,224. The province as a whole has seen 270,180 lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic began, including the deaths and 244,939 resolved cases.

There are 19,017 active cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, down from 23,620 one week ago. The province also reported that officials had given a total of 341,900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.