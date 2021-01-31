Alberta reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and eight deaths.

Active cases in the province dropped once again, down 25 to 7,505.

Three of the deaths were in the Edmonton zone in people ranging in age from their 70s to their 90s.

Four of the deaths were in the Calgary zone, and included one woman in her 50s with no known comorbidities. The others were people ranging in age from their 80s to their 90s.

Hospitalizations are also down: 561 people are in hospital, down 21 from Saturday. One hundred and one people are in the ICU.

The province completed 8,946 tests on Saturday.