Alberta reported 328 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Active cases fell by 45 to 4,758.

An additional nine deaths were also reported. Three of the deaths were seniors in the Edmonton zone, and four were seniors in the Calgary zone.

The province completed 7,541 tests on Saturday.

There are currently 321 Albertans in hospital, and 53 of those are in intensive care.

The Edmonton zone has 1,115 active cases, while the Calgary zone has 1,669.

Also as of Sunday, Alberta has administered 169,441 of the COVID-19 vaccine.