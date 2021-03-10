The number of active cases dropped again in Waterloo Region Wednesday as health officials reported 35 more cases of COVID-19.

Wednesday's update brings the number of lab-confirmed cases in the region 11,126. Of those case, 322 are considered active. That number dropped by 25 since Tuesday.

The region has 10,558 resolved cases, along with 236 deaths.

Thirty-one people are in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, including seven in the ICU.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 174 cases have screened positive for a variant of concern. Of those, 14 are confirmed as the B.1.1.7. variant first found in the U.K.

There are 25 outbreaks in the region.

Ontario added 1,316 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with 16 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases of the disease sits at 312,428, including 7,099 deaths and 294,018 recoveries.

The province's positivity rate is currently 2.5 per cent.