Active COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

There are 93 cases that are currently active, including 33 identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) cases.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,742 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,216 people who have recovered.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 433 people.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

2 cases are travel related outside of North America

2 cases are community acquired

1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case

8 cases are still being investigated

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

3 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

265,675 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

183,591 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

82,084 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 347,759 doses have been administered to WEC residents

There was no WECHU YouTube livestream on Tuesday. The next livestream will be on Wednesday.