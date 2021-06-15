Active COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
There are 93 cases that are currently active, including 33 identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) cases.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,742 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,216 people who have recovered.
The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 433 people.
HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 2 cases are travel related outside of North America
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case
- 8 cases are still being investigated
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 3 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 2 community outbreaks
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 265,675 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 183,591 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 82,084 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 347,759 doses have been administered to WEC residents
There was no WECHU YouTube livestream on Tuesday. The next livestream will be on Wednesday.