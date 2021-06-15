Active COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in Windsor-Essex for first time since November

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

There are 93 cases that are currently active, including 33 identified as Variants of Concern (VOC) cases.

The health unit says Nov. 10, 2020 was the last time active cases were under 100. On that date, the region had 99 active cases.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,742 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,216 people who have recovered.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 433 people.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

2 cases are travel related outside of North America

2 cases are community acquired

1 case is a close contact of a confirmed case

8 cases are still being investigated

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

3 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

265,675 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

183,591 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

82,084 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 347,759 doses have been administered to WEC residents

There was no WECHU YouTube livestream on Tuesday. The next livestream will be on Wednesday.