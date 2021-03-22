Active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region dropped to the lowest levels since last November as officials reported 25 more cases of the disease.

There are 260 active cases as of Monday. Active cases last dropped below 270 on Nov. 11, 2020, when there were 267 reported in the region.

Officials have reported 11,538 COVID-19 cases to date. A total of 11,026 cases are now considered resolved. There have been 240 deaths related to the disease.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard shows 303 cases have now screened for a variant of concern. Of those, 22 are confirmed as the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K.

There are 20 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19, including nine in the ICU.

There are 17 active outbreaks in the region.

The province reported 1,699 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Officials said there were 31,089 tests performed in the past 24 hours, bringing Ontario's positivity rate to 5.4 per cent.

There have been 330,573 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario so far, including 308,578 recoveries and 7,244 deaths.

The seven-day average sits at 1,599, up from 1,349 a week ago.

There are 14,751 active cases in Ontario.