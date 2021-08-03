Active COVID-19 cases fall below 50 Tuesday as OPH reports single new case

Ottawa Public Health says one more person in the city has tested positive for COVID-19 and nine more cases are resolved.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,828 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

No new deaths were reported for a 19th straight day. The death toll from COVID-19 stands at 593 residents.

Active cases are back below 50 Tuesday but remain about 75 per cent higher than they were two weeks ago. The vaccination status of people who have recently tested positive has not been made public at this time.

There are zero active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario added 164 new infections on Tuesday and said one more Ontarian had died due to COVID-19. Another 151 cases are now considered resolved.

There was no formal update on the holiday Monday, but the province released the figures Tuesday, reporting an additional 168 new cases and another new death.

Across eastern Ontario, provincial health officials added five additional cases in the last two days.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 26 to Aug. 1): 4.0 (down from 4.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 23 to July 29): 0.5 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.16

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 767,352

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 661,965

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 72 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 1,333,790

**Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 42 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 50 on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported nine newly resolved cases on Tuesday. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,193.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting zero COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and zero in intensive care.

Local ICUs have been COVID-19 free for more than a month.

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two cases removed from total (2,304 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,586 total cases)

20-29 years-old: One new case (6,246 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,254 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,663 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,334 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,965 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,097 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (856 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,835 (+1)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 406

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 35

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 51

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 41 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,153 (+3)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case Monday, zero new cases Tuesday

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases Monday, two new cases Tuesday

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case Monday, zero new cases Tuesday

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases Monday, one new case Tuesday

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases Monday and Tuesday

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.