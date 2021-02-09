The number of active COVID-19 cases fell to levels last seen in early December as Waterloo Region added 38 new cases Tuesday.

The region's COVID-19 dashboard lists 400 active cases, the lowest total since Dec. 9 when there were 378.

There have been 9,852 cases of COVID-19 in the region to date. Of those cases, 9,234 are considered resolved.

Another person has died from COVID-19, bringing that total to 210.

There are 31 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including 11 in the ICU.

The number of active outbreaks rose by one to 33 on Tuesday.

The region's testing partners have performed 345,575 tests so far. The positivity rate in Waterloo Region has dropped to 2.5 per cent, although the reproductive rate rose slightly from 0.8 to 0.9. However, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang has said any reproductive rate below 1.0 shows the transmission of the disease is slowing.

Active case counts and case increases have been declining since the start of 2021. Dr. Wang said last week the region is moving in the right direction, thanks to people following public health guidelines laid out by the provincial government.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford announced the stay-at-home order will stay in place in the region until Feb. 16.

Ontario reported 1,022 new cases on Tuesday, the lowest increase since November. It's the fourth day in a row health officials have reported fewer than 1,500 new cases in the province.

The province's positivity rate sits at 3.3 per cent. The seven-day average of new cases has dropped to 1,367, down from 1,746 a week ago.