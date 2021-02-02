Ottawa Public Health is reporting a slight uptick in day-to-day COVID-19 cases, but an overall downward trend in active cases.

According to OPH's COVID-19 dashboard, 27 more people in Ottaw have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the city's pandemic total to 13,385.

Figures are frequently lower on Tuesdays due to lower testing data over the weekends, but local figures have been trending lower overall in the past week compared to early January.

Ottawa Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 46 new cases on Sunday.

Across Ontario, public health officials reported 745 new cases provincewide, but warned that the data are skewed by a data migration at Toronto Public Health.

"On February 1, Toronto Public Health (TPH) migrated all COVID-19 data to CCM from their local CORES system. This migration had an impact on today’s data. Most notably, TPH’s case count is negative following the identification of duplicate cases and there were data corrections for some fields (e.g., longterm care home residents and health care workers)," the explanation from the province says. "As well, case counts for other PHUs may have been affected by system outages related to the migration. Additional data fluctuations may occur over the next few days."

Ontario officials reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH and the province often differ due to different data collection times. As of Tuesday, OPH's total case count was 18 cases higher than what Ontario reported.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Tuesday. OPH says 422 residents have died of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

Ottawa's weekly rate of cases per 100,000 held relatively steady on Tuesday, dropping from 36.8 to 36.7. This still keeps the weekly rate below 40, which is one of the metrics required to move Ottawa from "Red-Control" under the province's framework to "Orange-Restrict", where the city was before the Dec. 26 provincewide lockdown came into effect.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 36.7 cases (Down from 36.8 cases on Monday, 38.9 cases on Sunday, and 42.5 cases on Saturday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.8 per cent (Jan. 25 - Jan. 31)

Reproduction number: 0.80 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

As of Feb. 1

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 26,337*

Vaccine doses delivered to Ottawa: 25,350

OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to drop and is now at 516, down from 599 on Monday.

The drop was driven by a large increase in resolved cases. OPH says 110 more cases in Ottawa are now considered resolved, bringing the city's total number of resolved cases to 12,447.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications has risen again slightly to 33, up from 32 on Monday and 31 on Sunday, though it is still down overall from 39 on Friday. There are six people in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 40s, four are in their 50s, seven are in their 60s (three are in the ICU), five are in their 70s (one is in the ICU), nine are in their 80s (two are in the ICU), and seven are 90 or older.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 28,552 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Monday and 32,348 tests remain under investigation.

An update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce with local testing data is due this afternoon.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (977 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (1,666 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (2,857 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (1,859 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (1,738 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (1,602 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (976 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (599 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (670 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (438 total cases)

The ages of three people with COVID-19 are unknown.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais Region: 19 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 33 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

No new outbreaks were declared on Tuesday. Outbreaks at Besser Place and the Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre have ended.

There are two active community outbreaks, linked to a health workplace and a restaurant.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services Home Child Care - 29580 Cornerstone Children's Centre Global Child Care Services - Gloucester home daycare Greely Elementary School Little Acorn Early Learning Centre Playtime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare West Carleton Kids Korner

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain Elisabeth Bruyere Residence Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garden Terrace Group Home - 28608 Group Home - 29049 Group Home – 29052 Heritage Retirement Oakpark Retirement Community Park Place Richmond Care Home Shelter - 28778 Shelter – 29413 Shelter – 28677 Shelter- 29770 Shelter – 29860 Sisters of Charity - Couvent Mont St. Joseph St. Patrick's Home Stirling Park Retirement Community Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi Villagia in the Glebe

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).