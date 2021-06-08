Active COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London dip below 100 for first time in months

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting eight new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Tuesday.

The count marks a second day of single-digit cases after just three new cases were reported Monday, and follows a weekend of case counts in the teens. The region hasn't seen cases this low since early March.

The region now has a total of 12,361 cases and 221 deaths, with 12,047 cases resolved leaving 93 active. There are now 3,156 cases with a variant of concern, largely the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K.

There are currently no active COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' facilities, schools or child care centres in the region.

The London Health Sciences Centre is currently caring for 20 inpatients with COVID-19, of which nine are in the Intensive Care Unit. Out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in the ICU.

The health unit announced Monday that anyone who received their first vaccine dose before April 18 will be able to start re-booking their second dose on Thursday, regardless of age.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 24 active, 3,816 total, 3,709 resolved, 83 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – one new, 21 active, 1,366 total, 1,338 resolved, seven deaths, 396 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 34 active, 2,667 total, 2,580 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 24 active, 1,841 total, 1,760 resolved, 57 deaths, 288 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 27 active, 3,526 total, 3,438 resolved, 61 deaths

Ontario health officials reported fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday for the first time in just over eight months.