Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa above 200; hospitalizations on the rise

Ottawa Public Health says another 25 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of confirmed active cases is above 200.

To date, Ottawa has seen 28,264 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 593 deaths since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Saturday. The last reported death from COVID-19 in Ottawa was on July 8, 2021.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the city has increased again to seven, with one in intensive care.

The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population continues to rise.

There are two active COVID-19 outbreaks in the community, one linked to sports and recreation and one linked to a retail workplace.

In the last 30 days, OPH has reported 189 cases of the Delta variant in the city. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

Across the province, health officials reporting 835 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day figure since early June. Another seven Ontarians have died due to COVID-19, but the province says six of them died more than two months ago and were added today because of a data cleanup. Public Health Ontario added 35 cases to its total for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Another 17 new cases were reported across eastern Ontario on Saturday, including 11 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, three in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington and one in Renfrew County. The province removed one case from its total for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 835 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, 675 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 160 are in fully vaccinated individuals.

There are 343 people in hospitals across Ontario with COVID-19, 30 of whom are fully vaccinated. Among 162 patients in intensive care, eight are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health says the risk of COVID-19 infection among the unvaccinated vaccine-eligible population is 22 times higher than it is for the fully vaccinated population.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 20 to Aug. 26): 16.2 (up from 14.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 20 to Aug. 26): 1.6 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.02

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 787,553 (+2,488)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 724,834 (+3,630)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 79 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040 (+20,250)

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is above 200.

There are 201 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, up from 185 cases on Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported nine newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,470.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, up from four on Friday. There is also one person in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 30s, one is in their 40s, two are in their 50s (one is in the ICU), one is in their 60s, and one is 90 or older.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,354 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (3,650 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (6,384 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Seven new cases (4,326 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (3,723 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,367 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (1,977 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 514

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 300

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 47 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,405

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,188 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Thursday and labs performed 1,682 tests.

The average testing positivity rate for the week of Aug. 20 to 26 is 1.6 per cent.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION