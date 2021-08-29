Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dip below 200 Sunday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 30 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and 32 more existing cases are now resolved.

The number of known active cases has dipped below 200.

To date, OPH has reported 28,294 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 593 deaths. There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Ottawa since July 8, 2021.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa held steady on Sunday. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population continues to rise.

In the last 30 days, OPH has reported 185 cases of the Delta variant in the city. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

There are zero active COVID-19 outbreaks to report on Sunday. One outbreak linked to sports and recreation and one outbreak linked to a retail workplace have ended.

Across the province, health officials reported 740 new cases of COVID-19 and said two more Ontarians have died due to the virus. Another 561 existing cases are now considered resolved. Public Health Ontario added 31 new cases to its total for Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their daily respective snapshot reports at different times of the day.

Public Health Ontario added 28 new cases around eastern Ontario, including 10 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, 10 in Hastings Prince Edward, two in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, five in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, and one in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

According to the Ministry of Health, of the 740 new infections reported Sunday, 425 are in unvaccinated people, 64 are in people who are partially vaccinated, 189 are in fully vaccinated individuals and 62 are in people with an unknown vaccination status.

Provincial hospital data is not available on Sundays because not all hospitals report on the weekend.

Ottawa Public Health says the risk of COVID-19 infection among the unvaccinated vaccine-eligible population is 22 times higher than it is for the fully vaccinated population.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 21 to Aug. 27): 16.9 (up from 16.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 20 to Aug. 26): 1.6 per cent

Reproduction number (seven day average): 1.01

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 787,553

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 724,834

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 85 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 79 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 199 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 201 cases on Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 32 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,502.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, up from four on Friday. There is also one person in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, two are in their 30s, one is in their 40s, two are in their 50s (one is in the ICU), one is in their 60s, and one is 90 or older.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,358 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (3,656 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (6,392 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,331 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,724 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,341 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,979 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,101 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (521 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 302

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 45 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,412

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION