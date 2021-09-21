Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop back below 500 on Tuesday

Ottawa Public Health says another 46 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19. The number of known active cases is back below 500.

To date, OPH has recorded 29,384 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. No new deaths were reported on Tuesday, leaving the city's pandemic death toll at 595 residents.

Daily COVID-19 case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays.

The number of people in local hospitals with COVID-19 dropped slightly on Tuesday. No new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared on Tuesday.

In the last 30 days, OPH has recorded 224 cases of the Delta variant. Two residents who had been infected with the Delta variant have died.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 574 new cases of COVID-19. Eight more Ontarians have died due to the virus and 764 more existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario added 20 new cases: 16 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit; one in Hastings Prince Edward; one in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington; and two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

Public Health Ontario added 58 cases to its total for Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 574 cases reported on Tuesday, 140 are in people who are fully vaccinated and 434 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

There are 330 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Ontario. 303 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 27 are fully vaccinated. Of the 179 people in ICU due to COVID-19, 170 are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and nine are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 13 to Sept. 19): 39.2 (up from 38.4)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 13 to Sept. 19): 3.1 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 809,616 (+2,183)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 754,476 (+3,710)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 475 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 501 active cases on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 72 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,314.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, down from eight people on Monday.

Six people are in the ICU, down from seven.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 3 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 1

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 10 new cases (2,559 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,852 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (6,629 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (4,519 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,857 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,430 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (2,022 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,114 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (866 total cases)

90+ years old: Three new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 585

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 27 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,825

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Sept. 15)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17)

Grandir Ensemble Pierre Elliott Trudeau Daycare (Sept. 6)

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17)

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13)

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17)

St. Paul High School (Sept. 17)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: