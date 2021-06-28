Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 100 for first time in nearly a year

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 100 for the first time since July 2020.

Ottawa Public Health said Monday that 11 more people had tested positive for COVID-19 and 18 more cases were resolved, dropping the number of active cases to 99. The last time that figure was below 100 was July 10, 2020.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Monday. To date, Ottawa has seen 27,661 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 591 resident deaths since the pandemic began.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 210 infections, as well as three additional deaths from COVID-19. Public Health Ontario also reported 326 newly resolved cases on Monday. Public Health Ontario reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Across eastern Ontario, Public Health Ontario reported two new cases, one in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in the Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit. One case has been removed from the total for Kingston, Frontenact, Lennox & Addington Public Health.

The weekly average positivity rate in Ottawa dropped below 1 on Monday. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 residents continues to decline.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step Two of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan begins at 12:01 a.m. June 30.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (June 20 to June 26): 7.3 (down from 8.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (June 21 to June 27): 0.9 pr cent (down from 1.3 per cent June 18-24)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.85

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of June 28:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 722,543 (+13,982)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 268,889 (+52,517)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 78 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 29 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 889,430

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK/Alpha variant) cases: 6,630

Total B.1.351 (South Africa/Beta variant) cases: 338

Total P.1 (Brazil/Gamma variant) cases: 33

Total B.1.617: 3

Total B.1.617.2 (Delta variant): 15

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,667

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 86

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported seven people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday.

There is one person in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 2

60-69: 1

70-79: 1 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 is below 100 for the first time in nearly a year.

There are 99 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 106 active cases on Sunday.

OPH reported that 18 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 26,971.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (2,277 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,553 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,215 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Zero new cases (4,226 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,631 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One case removed from total (3,322 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new case (1,959 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,092 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (858 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

Ottawa Public Health says 391 people in Ottawa were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday, for a daily positivity rate of 1.53%

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: One new case

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One case removed from the total

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): Five new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

Workplace - Hotel/Bed and Breakfast: One outbreak

Workplace - Retail: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Portia Learning Centre (June 15) La Coccinelle Des Sentiers (June 15)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Accueil Champlain – fifth floor (May 19) Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.