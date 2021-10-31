Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 200; hospitalizations up

Ottawa Public Health says another 22 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has reported 30,854 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa residents since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Sunday. Since March 2020, 603 residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19.

The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dipped below 200 for the first time since August on Sunday; however, the number of hospital patients with active COVID-19 is on the rise.

The seven-day average in Ottawa is 21.4 cases per day, down from 30.7 one week ago and down from 49.6 four weeks ago.

Around the province, health officials confirmed 340 new cases of COVID-19. Two more Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 373 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Twenty-eight cases were reported in health units around Ottawa, including 16 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one in Hastings Prince Edward, 10 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and one in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

Public Health Ontario added 12 new cases of COVID-19 to its total for Ottawa on Sunday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day. Public Health Ontario's total is 30,828 cases, lagging somewhat behind OPH.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 22 to Oct. 28): 14.5 (down from 16.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 22 to Oct. 28): 1.4 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.94 (down from 0.98)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of Sunday's 340 new cases, 223 involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 117 are in fully vaccinated people.

Complete data on the vaccination status of hospital patients in the province is not available on Sundays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Locally, Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated people are nine times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 831,824

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 796,997

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 197 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 208 on Saturday.

The last time active cases were below 200 was in August 2021.

Ottawa Public Health reported 33 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 30,054.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 11 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Sunday, up from eight on Saturday.

Two people are in Ottawa ICUs with an active case of COVID-19.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 2

70-79: 4 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 3

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: One new case (2,881 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (4,109 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (6,890 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (4,736 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (4,054 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (3,542 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,078 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,148 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (878 total cases)

90+ years old: Two new cases (535 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 831

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,460

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 16 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 10 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Assumption Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 25)

Queen Elizabeth Public School (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers (Oct. 27)

École élémentaire publique Michaëlle-Jean (Oct. 28)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: