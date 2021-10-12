Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 300

Ottawa Public Health says 19 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 300.

To date, OPH has reported 30,335 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were confirmed on Tuesday, keeping the city's pandemic death toll at 598 residents.

Another 51 existing cases are considered resolved.

Hospitalizations were up slightly with six people hospitalized with active COVID-19. There are three COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario reported 390 new cases and zero deaths on Tuesday, as well as 512 newly resolved cases. As there was no reporting on Thanksgiving Monday, Ontario also released figures showing 458 new cases and two new deaths on Monday along with 551 resolved cases.

Twenty-three new cases were reported around the region on Tuesday, including six in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, six in Hastings Prince Edward, nine in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and two in Renfrew County.

Public Health Ontario added 18 cases to its total for Ottawa on Tuesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 3 to Oct. 9): 25.4

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 1 to Oct. 7): 1.7 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.98

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 390 new cases reported on Tuesday, 260 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 130 are in fully vaccinated individuals. She also included Monday's totals, saying that 333 cases were in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status and 125 were in fully vaccinated individuals.

No data on vaccinations was available for Ontario hospitals, as not all hospitals report on weekends and holidays.

According to Ottawa Public Health, the risk of infection in unvaccinated people is 12 times higher than it is for fully vaccinated people.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

OPH did not update vaccine numbers on Thanksgiving Day. The latest figures were reported on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 823,500 (+2,496)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 779,889 (+3,774)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 85 per cent (+1%)

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 289 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 321 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 51 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,448

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are six people in Ottawa area hospitals with active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from four on Monday.

There are three people in the ICU, up from two.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 1 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 0

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Two new cases (2,759 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (4,012 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Four new cases (6,819 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,662 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (3,987 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,497 total cases)

60-69-years-old: One new case (2,057 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,134 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (873 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,850

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 723

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,009

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 105

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 22 new cases on Monday, 6 new cases on Tuesday

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 4 new cases on Monday, 6 new cases on Tuesday

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 4 new cases on Monday, 9 new cases on Tuesday

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 1 new case on Monday, 0 new cases on Tuesday

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 5 new cases on Monday, 2 new cases on Tuesday

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (Seven elementary schools, one secondary school and one child care centres)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Grandir Ensemble – Ecole Marius Barbeau (child care) (Sept. 25)

École élémentaire Francojeunesse (Sept. 26)

Assumption Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 3)

Pleasant Park Public School (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire publique Mauril-Belanger (Oct. 4)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Oct. 6)

Dr. F. J. McDonald Catholic elementary school (Oct. 6)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: