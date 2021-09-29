Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 400 on Wednesday

Ottawa Public Health says another 41 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 but the number of known active cases has dropped below 400.

To date, OPH has reported 29,775 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Wednesday. A total of 595 residents of the city have died due to COVID-19.

Across the province, health officials confirmed another 495 cases of COVID-19. Eight more Ontarians have died and 760 existing cases are now considered resolved.

Around the region, Public Health Ontario reported 20 new cases including five in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, nine in Hastings Prince Edward, four in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and two in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

Public Health Ontario added 39 cases to its total for Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 21 to Sept. 27): 31.5 (down from 33.9)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 22 to Sept. 28): 2.3 per cent (unchanged from Sept. 20-26)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.95

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 495 new cases reported across Ontario on Wednesday, 380 were in people who are not fully vaccinated or who have an unknown vaccination status and 115 were in people who are fully vaccinated.

Thirty-two of the 292 people in Ontario who are hospitalized with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated, including eight of the 172 patients in the ICU, Elliott said. The remaining patients are not fully vaccinated or their status is unknown.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 816,010 (+1,382)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 766,344 (+2,313)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 83 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 381 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 412 active cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 72 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,799.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.

Ten people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 0

40-49: 4 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 4 (2 in ICU)

60-69: 4 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 2 (2 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 1

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (2,640 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (3,915 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Eight new cases (6,710 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Five new cases (4,583 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 10 new cases (3,907 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,458 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,038 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (1,121 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (868 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (532 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,848

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 645

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 10,236

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Five new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Nine new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Four new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Social event - private: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13) École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14) Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17) École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17) St. Paul High School (Sept. 17) St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17) École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19) Service a l'Enfance et a la jeunesse MIFO - Orleans (Sept. 19) Joan Of Arc Academy (Sept. 21) Our Lady of Mount Carmel elementary school (Sept. 21) École secondaire Catholique Samuel-Genest (Sept. 22) Queen Elizabeth Public School (Sept. 22) St. Stephen Catholic Elementary School (Sept. 22) St. John the Apostle elementary school (Sept. 23) École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye (Sept. 24) St. Benedict Elementary School (Sept. 24)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: