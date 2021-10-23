Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa hold steady on Saturday

Ottawa Public Health says 36 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and the cases of another 36 people who had previously tested positive are now resolved.

To date, OPH has reported 30,668 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. No new deaths were reported on Saturday, keeping the city's pandemic death toll steady at 602 residents.

The number of known active cases is unchanged from Friday, with the same number of new cases and newly resolved cases.

The seven-day average for cases is 28.6 cases per day, down slightly from 28.9 last week. Four weeks ago, the seven-day average was 51.9 cases per day.

Across the province, Public Health Ontario confirmed another 373 new cases. Another six Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 419 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Ten cases of COVID-19 were reported in health units that surround Ottawa. Eight of those cases are in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and two are in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

Public Health Ontario added 39 cases to its total for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 15 to Oct. 21): 20.2 (up from 19.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 15 to Oct. 21): 1.8 per cent (up from 1.7 per cent Oct. 13 to Oct. 19)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.13

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Out of Ontario's 373 new cases, 264 are in people who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. There are 109 cases in fully vaccinated cases.

There are 136 people in ICUs across the province. Sixteen are fully vaccinated and 120 are unvaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated people are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 828,601

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 791,096

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 239 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, unchanged from Friday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 36 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,827

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are nine people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Saturday, down from 10 on Friday.

One person is in the ICU, down from two.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 1

60-69: 1 (1 in ICU)

70-79: 3

80-89: 1

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Five new cases (2,843 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (4,072 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Five new cases (6,871 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 10 new cases (4,715 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (4,029 total cases)

50-59 years-old: One new case (3,516 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (2,070 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,141 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (875 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 791

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,361

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,776 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday.

A total of 2,451 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Eight new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Two new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

Chapman Mills elementary school (Oct. 12)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care (Oct. 12)

Fielding Drive Public School (Oct. 13)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

École élémentaire publique Mamawi - Ottawa Ouest (Oct. 17)

St. Monica Elementary School (Oct. 17)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

Berrigan Elementary School (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Oct. 20)

Jockvale Elementary School (Oct 21) NEW

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21) NEW

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: