Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa rise above 400

Ottawa Public Health says another 52 people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is above 400.

To date, OPH has reported 28,941 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Monday. The local death toll from COVID-19 stands at 594 residents.

Another 38 cases in Ottawa are considered resolved.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ottawa hospitals held steady on Monday.

One new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a local French catholic elementary school on Monday. It involves two cases among students and zero cases among staff.

In the last 30 days, OPH has reported 173 cases of the Delta variant. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

Across Ontario, health officials logged 600 new cases of COVID-19 and marked six new deaths, two of which are more than a month old. Another 627 existing cases are considered resolved.

Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were reported around eastern Ontario on Monday, including three in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, one in Hastings Prince Edward, three in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, and seven in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark.

Public Health Ontario reported 59 new cases in Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from Public Health Ontario's because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily snapshot reports at different times of the day.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 600 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, 475 are in individuals that are not fully vaccinated or whose status is unknown and 125 are in fully vaccinated people.

Data on vaccine status of hospitalized patients in Ontario is not available on Mondays because some hospitals don't report to the province on weekends.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest unvaccinated residents are 14 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 5 to Sept. 11): 31.6 (up from 31.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 6 to Sept. 12): 3.6 per cent (up from 3.5 per cent Sept. 2-8)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.21

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 803,783 (+2,158)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 746,044 (+2,908)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 87 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 81 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 408 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, up from 394 active cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 38 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,939.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday.

One person is in the ICU, down from two.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 3

50-59: 2 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 2

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 14 new cases (2,471 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (3,776 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 12 new cases (6,526 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Eight new cases (4,445 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Three new cases (3,803 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (3,413 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,005 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,109 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (864 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (526 total cases)

Unknown: One case reassigned to another age category (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 438

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 24 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,577

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 964 swabs were processed at assessment centres on Sept. 12 and labs performed 764 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 24 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: One new case

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Three new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Seven new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: One outbreak

Workplace - Warehouse: One outbreak

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: