Active COVID-19 cases near 500 in Sask.

Saskatchewan reported 43 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing active cases in the province to 496.

The province reported 26 new recoveries and no new deaths related to the virus.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (10), Far North Central (two), Far Northeast (one), Northwest (five), North Central (three), Saskatoon (six), Central East (two), South Central (three) and South East (five) zones. Six new cases are pending residence details.

Forty-eight Saskatchewan residents are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, with 11 in intensive care.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 53, or 4.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan health care employees administered 4,099 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine.