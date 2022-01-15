Active COVID-19 cases nearly reach 11K in Sask., 1,114 new cases

Active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan reached 10,923, as the province reported 1,114 new cases for Saturday.

The seven day average of new COVID-19 cases is 1,120, a 56.7 per cent increase from Jan. 8, equaling to 92.9 cases per 100,000 people.

No new deaths were reported.

The province reported 556 new recoveries.

Omicron cases continued to climb with 1,684 confirmed cases in the province at this time. Another 2,245 probable cases of the variant have been reported by the province.

Saskatoon is the province’s hot spot with 3,353 active cases. Regina followed with 2,808 active cases.

There are currently 150 people hospitalized in the province related to COVID-19. Among those 150 patients, 139 are inpatient with 64 of those due to a COVID-19 related illness, 54 are incidental, asymptomatic infections and 21 have not been determined at this time. Another 11 people are in ICUs, six are due to COVID-19 related illnesses and the other five are for incidental, asymptomatic infections.

Healthcare workers administered 1,808 more vaccine doses have been administered, with the amount of fully vaccinated Saskatchewan residents now at 876,137.