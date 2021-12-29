Active COVID-19 cases soar in the northeast as health units end holiday reporting break

The number of active COVID-19 cases in northeastern Ontario reached 1,818 Wednesday as two health units ended their holiday reporting break.

Leading the way was the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, which announced 295 new cases since its last report Dec. 23. There are now 372 cases in the health unit's coverage area.

Active cases in the Porcupine Health Unit area reached 354, with another 74 cases. The health unit didn't update its website until Wednesday, but announced 232 new cases on social media from Dec. 24-28.

The Timiskaming Health Unit now has 135 active cases, after reporting 59 new infections.

The biggest single-day increase was reported by Public Health Sudbury & Districts, which added 169 cases. The active caseload in the area now sits at 650, the biggest since the start of the pandemic.

The Omicron variant is believed to be driving local cases. Consistent with reports from other areas, the latest surge isn't having the same impact on hospitals as earlier waves of the disease.

Despite adding 295 cases over the holidays, no one is in hospital with COVID-19 in North Bay or in the Timiskaming district. Sudbury has 650 active cases, but hospitalizations have remained steady, between 10 and 12 people.