Active COVID-19 cases spike in Waterloo region

The number of active cases in the Region of Waterloo increased nearly 25 per cent since the region's last update, according to the Region of Waterloo Public Health weekly dashboard update.

The newest data from Aug. 12 shows the number of active cases jumped to 516, an increase of 103 from the Aug. 5 dashboard update.

Data from public health shows May 20 of this year was the last time the region saw an active caseload this high.

On Aug. 5, the dashboard showed 412 active cases, which was a decrease of 16 active cases from the previous week's update.

The public health agency is reporting 498 new cases, bringing the region's total known cases to date to 49,374.

The number of hospitalizations related to COVID-19 increased by four. The dashboard shows 54 people currently in hospital, the highest number of people in the region in hospital related to COVID in the last 90 days.

This eclipses the previous recent high seen on July 23 with the dashboard showing 53 people were in hospital.

The number of people in ICU dropped from 10 to seven.

Additionally, four new deaths were reported bringing the total COVID-19-related deaths in the region to 444.

This is the third update in a row the region has recorded four new deaths.

The number of outbreaks in active settings increased by 10.

Currently, there are 30 active outbreaks with 19 in long-term care or retirement homes, three in hospitals, and eight in congregate settings – a category that includes shelters, group homes and correctional facilities.

The region’s seven-day moving average test positivity increased by four per cent and now sits at 22 per cent.