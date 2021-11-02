Active COVID-19 outbreaks at Vale's north and south mine; 22 new cases reported Tuesday in Sudbury

There is a COVID-19 outbreak at Vale's north mine, making two active outbreaks at the mining giant's Sudbury operations.

Public Health Sudbury & Districts declared the north mine outbreak Tuesday, while the one at south mine has been active since Oct. 25.

In an email to CTV News on Oct. 27, Vale spokesperson Danica Pagnutti said there were three confirmed cases at Vale’s Copper Cliff Mine South.

"One of the cases was determined to have an epidemiological link to one of the confirmed cases based on a low-risk contact scenario in the workplace," Pagnutti said.

"Vale continues to collaborate with (the health unit) to minimize any potential risk of COVID-19 transmission in the workplace."

Greater Sudbury has emerged as a pandemic hotspot in recent weeks, recording the highest per capita number of cases in Ontario.

After reporting 53 cases Monday, the health unit reported another 22 cases Tuesday, all in Greater Sudbury.