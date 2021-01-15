Dozens of health-care facilities across B.C. are handling active COVID-19 outbreaks and five of them have more than 100 positive cases.

As of Wednesday afternoon, which is when the most recent data was released by B.C.'s health ministry, 50 long-term care, assisted- and independent-living facilities across the province were managing outbreaks.

More than half are in the Fraser Health region and five have more than 100 confirmed cases among staff and residents.

Here's where the largest outbreaks are:

Agecare Harmony Court Care Centre

The long-term care centre in Burnaby had 116 confirmed cases as of Jan. 13. Of those, 73 are residents of the facility and 43 are staff.

Thirty residents have died from COVID-19 and the outbreak in the Fraser Health region facility was first declared on Nov. 19.

Hilton Villa Seniors Community

This care home, also in the Fraser Health region in Surrey, has 117 positive COVID-19 cases. So far, 75 residents have tested positive along with 42 staff.

That outbreak was declared on Dec. 10 and 13 residents have died from the disease.

Capilano Care Centre

This West Vancouver care centre's outbreak was declared on Nov. 9 and as of Wednesday, 142 people had tested positive.

Of those, 76 are residents and 66 are staff, which is currently the second-highest number of staff infections at a facility in the province. Twenty-four people have died at that facility.

German Canadian Benevolent Society Home

The Vancouver care home had 115 confirmed infections as of Jan. 13.

At that facility, 61 residents have tested positive along with 54 staff members.

The outbreak was declared on Nov. 26 and 25 residents have died from the disease.

Little Mountain Place

This Vancouver care home has been the deadliest in the province so far in the pandemic. Ninety-nine of the 114 residents have tested positive and 41 have died.

As well, 71 staff members have been infected, bringing the total number of cases at the facility to 170.

That outbreak was declared on Nov. 22 and families have criticized the pandemic response at the care centre.

B.C.'s Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie said on Thursday she is looking into all care homes in the province, but specifically those that failed to contain outbreaks and faced devastating consequences, like Little Mountain Place.

“We need to look at where we could have done things either differently, more quickly and apply that to the next time,” Mackenzie said in an interview with CTV News.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Michele Brunoro and The Canadian Press