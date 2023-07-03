Active fires in the north increase, seven new fires identified Tuesday

WILDFIRE NUMBERS

Sweltering temperatures in the north are not helping with the region’s forest fire situation. The entire province is now under a fire ban, with 80 wildfires burning, including 27 in the northeastern region and 53 in the northwest.

FIRES IN THE NORTHEAST

Six new wildfires were reported Tuesday evening in the northeast. Of the 27 fires in the northeast, three are not under control, five are being held, seven are under control and 12 are being observed.

Six new fires were reported after the July 3 update, and one new fire was confirmed Tuesday evening. Cochrane 26 is being observed and is 65 hectares. It is located approximately 22 kilometres east of Niskibi Lake in the Far North.

Cochrane 27 is being observed and is 3 hectares. It is located approximately 17 kilometres east of Otter Lake in the Far North. Cochrane 28 is being observed and is 18 hectares. It is located approximately 10 kilometres east of Otter Lake in the Far North.

Cochrane 29 is being observed and is 80 hectares. It is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Agusk Lake in the Far North. Cochrane 30 is being observed and is 1,300 hectares. It is located approximately 10 kilometres east of Severn River Provincial Park in the Far North. Cochrane 31 is being observed and is 260 hectares. It is located approximately 24 kilometres north east Moshikopaw Lake in the Far North.

North Bay 7 is not under control and is 0.5 hectares. It is located approximately three kilometres north west of Buffalo Rock on the western shore of Lake Timiskaming. Four Twin Otter waterbombers and a lead birddog aircraft are conducting aerial fire suppression in the area this evening.

The fire hazard varies from high to extreme throughout most of the Northeast region. Areas southeast of Mattawa and generally south of Burk’s Falls are experiencing predominantly moderate to high fire hazard values. For a closer look at fire hazard conditions in your area, view the interactive map.

There have more than 345 wildfires recorded since April 12, with more than 315,000 total hectares have been burned.

Last year, there were only 101 wildfires the whole year and the 10-year average is 275.

The largest fire in the northeast region is still Cochrane 7, located north of Lake Abitibi near the Quebec border, which started June 2. It is still not under control, but has not grown in the last five days and remains at 37,742 ha.

“Crews, intermediate helicopters, and heavy equipment committed to the fire. It is not under control,” said officials.

80 wildland fires are active in Ontario early this evening. 27 of these are located in the Northeast region and 53 are in the Northwest Region. The fire hazard remains high to extreme for most of the province today as the temperature continues to soar around the 30 degree mark. pic.twitter.com/a9xKGFU7bj

FIRES IN THE NORTHWEST

There are 53 active fires in this region. Of those, 17 are not under control, five are being held, five are under control and 26 are being observed.

Six new fires were reported Tuesday evening:

Red Lake 44 is located approximately 35.2 kilometres northeast of Trout Lake near the south end of Mamakwash Lake. The 15.0 hectare fire is not yet under control.

Red Lake 45 is located approximately 50.3 kilometres southwest of the town of Red Lake and 3.7 kilometres southeast of Confusion Lake. The 0.4 hectare fire is now being held.

Fort Frances 15 is located approximately 0.5 kilometres north of the Minnesota border near the shore of Basswood Lake at the southern end of Quetico Provincial Park. The 0.3 hectare fire is now being held.

Nipigon 33 (0.1 hectares) and Nipigon 34 (0.1 hectares) are located approximately 18.1 kilometres northwest and 2.1 kilometres southwest of Kagianagami Lake respectively. Both fires are not yet under control.

Sioux Lookout 68 is located approximately 0.5 kilometres northwest of Pesme Lake and 7.8 kilometres southeast of McDowell Lake. The 1.0 hectare fire is currently being observed.

The largest wildfire in the northwest region, Sioux Lookout 33, remains not under control with heavy equipment continuing to construct a fire guard around parts of the fire to limit its spread. It has burned nearly 60,395 ha.

Nipigon 13 is still not under control with assessment and protection ongoing and helicopter bucket operations are providing support. It has burned more than 31,210 ha.

