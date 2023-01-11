St. Thomas police have cleared an area of Aldborough Avenue after saying this morning that officers were investigating an “active incident.”

According to a release, police have taken one man into custody in relation to several outstanding investigations.

On Jan. 4, police asked for the public’s help in locating Christopher Menard who has now been taken into custody and will appear in court on Wednesday.

Police are also letting the public know that today’s investigation on Aldborough between Massey Drive and Leger Avenue did not have anything to do with an evacuation at St. Josephs High School, which was related to a false fire alarm.