Active investigation downtown Windsor
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor police are conducting an investigation downtown, and the public is asked to avoid the area.
Police are on scene at Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive for an active investigation, according to a tweet from the Windsor Police Service.
Paramedics were also on scene.
Police tweeted around 12:15 p.m. asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
Police do not suspect anything criminal at this time.
ACTIVE INVESTIGATION:
The Windsor Police Service is conducting an investigation in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/qJgheFtWM0
-
