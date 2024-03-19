Investigation complete at Jackson Park
Windsor police say an investigation is complete in Jackson Park and the surrounding area.
In a post on social media Tuesday morning, police said people may see a heavy police presence in the area throughout the day.
At 4:20 p.m., police said the investigation was over.
The park is near McDougall Street and Tecumseh Road, as well as Ouellette Avenue.
The police command bus was located near the greenhouse at Jackson Park off McDougall.
Police said there was no danger to the public.
No further details have been provided.
