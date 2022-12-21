Active investigation leads to one arrest in Ford City area

One person has been arrested after an active investigation in the Ford City area.

Windsor police officers were scene in the 2600 block of Richmond Street, according to a social media post around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

At 10 p.m., police posted that the incident had been resolved and the person was arrested without incident. The area was reopened to the public.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

UPDATE (Case #: 22-118281):



The incident has been resolved. One person was arrested without incident. The area will re-open to the public shortly. https://t.co/UfU4Bd1pBU