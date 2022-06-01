Active investigation on Bouffard Road in LaSalle

LaSalle police are actively investigating a situation in the 300 block of Bouffard Road.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Few details are known at this time, but police say further information will be released as soon as possible as the situation is developing.

Police are actively investigating a situation in the 300 block of Bouffard Road. The public is asked to avoid the area. More information will be released as soon as possible as this is an emerging situation.