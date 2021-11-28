Active investigation underway at Windsor hotel

Windsor police officers along with the forensic unit are on the scene of an active investigation at the Lexington Hotel in Windsor.

Officers and investigators were on site of the hotel at Division and Walker Road Sunday morning.

Danny Williams of Toronto was staying at a motel next door on Saturday night when he heard a loud noise around midnight.

“I was in my room last night sleeping and I heard four gun shots,” Williams tells CTV News it was scary, but he could tell from the sound, it took place across the street. “It was boom, boom, boom, then one more, boom!”

Williams says he’s not sure what happened, but that investigators requested the surveillance camera footage from the motel.

“Got up this morning and I seen everything was taped off, that’s it,” Williams adds, “Nobody knows what happened.”

Investigators were canvassing neighbours along Byng Road which is taped off from Division Road to Moxlay Avenue.

Police have yet to confirm what the investigation is regarding.

This is a developing story, more to come.