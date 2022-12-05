Active investigation underway in Forest Glade

Windsor police are informing the public about an active investigation in Forest Glade.

Officers responded to the 10,000 block of Winslow Road on Monday morning. The Emergency Services Unit was on scene, parked in a driveway with an armoured vehicle.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

There is no threat to public safety at this time, according to police. The roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

