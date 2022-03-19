Active investigation underway in LaSalle after 'serious criminal offence'
LaSalle police say an active investigation is underway after a “serious criminal offence” on Sugarwood Crescent.
Officers say residents in the 1400 block of Sugarwood Crescent can expect an increased police presence Saturday as they conduct a criminal investigation at a residence in that area.
Residents in the 1400 block of Sugarwood Crescent can expect an increased police presence throughout the day as they conduct a criminal investigation at a residence in that area. https://t.co/jf1D3hN3wh pic.twitter.com/TQ5Ov9HQ2z— LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) March 19, 2022
Police were called to the home just before 7:30 a.m. and discovered that a serious criminal offence had taken place.
“We would like to reassure the public that there is no risk to public safety and ask that everyone avoid the area,” states a police news release.
The investigation into this incident is in the very early stages and no further details are being released at this time but will be released as soon as possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or on-line at www.catchcrooks.com.
